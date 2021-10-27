5 Reggie Jackson Sells a First-Year Camaro Z28 That Has a Surprising Record in Its Past

1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Parked in a Field Defies Death, Seeks Revenge with a Restoration

If this Camaro tickles your fancy, be ready to spend big bucks on it. The starting bid in the no-reserve eBay auction is $5,500. And it’s because the 1979 Camaro managed to set a new record in terms of sales, as Chevrolet ended up shipping no less than 282,571 units. In other words, the 1979 Camaro sold better than any of its predecessors, and this says a lot about its design.If you’re one of the people who enjoyed the Z28 refresh, which now included special decals that were placed on the sides of the car, here’s one example which the owner says is ready for a full restoration.It’s fairly difficult to judge this Camaro from the photos included in the eBay listing, pretty much because the car doesn’t seem to be in its best shape right now. Parked since 2004, it is no longer running, but we can’t tell for sure if the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood is locked up from sitting or not.In theory, this could be the original engine that came with the car when it left the assembly plant, as the Z28 was equipped with a 350 V8 4-bbl (RPO LM1) and paired with a 4-speed transmission. However, in practice, this is something that you should thoroughly check in person before committing to a purchase.The car is currently at the second owner, and eBay seller arlie777 says it spent no less than 34 years with the one who’s now ready to let it go. The seller says it needs “mechanical, interior, and bodywork,” but this is pretty obvious by simply looking at the pics.If this Camaro tickles your fancy, be ready to spend big bucks on it. The starting bid in the no-reserve eBay auction is $5,500.

