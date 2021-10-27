autoevolution
Knaus Drops 2022 Sudwind Travel Trailer: Can Be 100% Electric and Self-Sustaining Home
Humans have reached a stage in development where our technological advancements seem like mundane and daily events. One team that's always on the lookout for new tech and applying that respective tech is German mobile home and RV manufacturer, Knaus.

27 Oct 2021, 22:26 UTC ·
If you've never heard of Knaus, don't worry, it's why autoevolution is here; to keep you informed. Well, to keep things as simple as I can, Knaus is a sort of Airstream or Winnebago of Europe in that this crew has been around since 1960, time in which they've come to make quite the name for themselves worldwide. They did this by constantly applying the very best tools, accessories, and building techniques that the industry offers.

This time around, they're doing it all over again and have unveiled their newest addition to their travel trailer family, the 2022 Sudwind. While adding a new towable to a lineup isn't usually too big a deal, what is a big deal is that this travel trailer can also be equipped with Knaus' all-new E-Power setup. What E-Power? Simply put, it's an electrical system setup that allows this mobile home to run on nothing more than electrical power. That's right, no more lugging around gas tanks and no more draining your already-depleting fuel supplies.

This system replaces gas or LP tanks with an automated and prioritizing energy controller that powers appliances only when needed. With the addition of an Einhell Power X-Change battery pack and charger system, any trailer with this setup should be self-sufficient for one night. However, there is a catch; so far, Knaus states that the new E-Power system requires power from a campsite. Maybe, just maybe, the system can operate with solar energy alone. If that turns out to be true, then no problems anywhere. For the new year, 14 layouts are available for the Sudwind, but only three will benefit from the new E-Power system.

As for the features you will find inside this travel trailer, keep reading to find out; I promise it won't be much longer now. So far, the manufacturer's website makes no mention of the sort of weights, sizes, and amenities each new floorplan brings, but if Knaus treats these new trailers the way they have all of their products, then you should be in for one heck of a mobile living habitat.

Until further announcements arise, we have these images of one possible interior for the new year. Then again, you can always see how Knaus treated last year's model by clicking here, and that should give you a decent idea of what to expect this upcoming year, although with some apparent modifications.

Judging by what we see, the new trailer will feature things like a modular dinette, clearly suitable to accommodate two sleepy guests, while a bedroom at the rear comes with a privacy screen and skylight above. From the images, we can also deduce that some floorplans include twin bedding. A galley with cooktop, sink with a high-rise faucet, and fridge complete the kitchen, while an entertainment center is also available. Cargo, you say? Just take a look at all the overhead cupboards, galley drawers, and there has to be some under-bed or dinette storage; after all, it's a mobile home, and a home should have everything you need.

Now a travel trailer tends to end up being a custom job, and those are rarely cheap. Since Knaus hasn't announced any pricing for the 2022 Sudwind or the E-Power system, we'll need to have a tad more patience until the next official announcement. When that happens, be sure to check back with us as we'll be exploring all the new features and models Knaus has in store for the upcoming year.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
