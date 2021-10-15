Pursuit Platinum Edition Off-Road Trailer: “Has More Features Than a Swiss Army Knife”

In order to stay alive in some of the harshest conditions on the planet, manufacturers are exploring countless materials, building techniques, and travel trailer capabilities. One team that’s hard at work putting together a towable meant to keep you alive in the Australian Outback is BRS Off-Road.
You may have heard of BRS before as autoevolution has featured one of their rugged trailers, the Sherpa. Now it’s time to meet the one and only other trailer this manufacturer seems to be producing, the Pursuit, specifically the Platinum Edition, a trailer meant to keep you comfortably alive.
To get a clear understanding of what lies before you, know that this trailer is the sort that aims to pack as much utility as possible into as little of a space as possible, and before you get all bummed out that you may have to go to Australia for one of these buggers, don’t, as BRS has a North America branch that’s ready to feed your adventurous side.
manufacturer's website doesn’t reveal the exact building techniques used in creating the chassis, it does look like aluminum is king, not to mention one beefy-looking suspension and tire system. However, we are told that the Platinum Pursuit features a one-piece top cone and marine-grade aluminum body and sidings that wrap the entire construction.
A one-piece fiberglass construction is something we’re seeing more and more of these days. Why? Well, think about it. If something like a shell is completed from one single piece, this eliminates any open joints and seams through which the elements can seep into your mobile home. This means that water, dust, and rust should be a thing of the past.
As for the use of aluminum, this is crucial in making sure that the body remains undamaged by rocks, debris, and any terrains you feel like pulling this sucker through. Not only is the body and siding inclusive of this aluminum treatment, but so are the countless utility hatches that adorn the exterior.
One feature you’ll find available is an outdoor galley set up on a slideout, gas BBQ, and an 80-liter (21.1-gallon) fridge. A canvas awning can also be added if you’re looking to spend as much time outdoors as possible, and a ladder mounted to the rear that offers access to the roof and any solar panels you may have mounted.
Interior features include another kitchen, ready with gas cooktop, microwave, another fridge, and several systems like 4G signal boosters and even an entertainment center. Also on a slideout, and one that can be operated from the inside, a shower room can be set up in minutes.
As for the bedroom, two seats are found, perfect for helping you relax and enjoying a cold one as each seat features a fridge tray built into the construction. Once you’re ready for bed, a spring mattress awaits your weary bones with a massive skylight overhead allowing you to see the stars from the comfort of your own bed.
GVWR of 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs) and weighs only 1,600 kg (3,627 lbs) empty: that’s 900 kg (1,984 lbs) of cargo space. Honestly, if I was to add up my sound system, clothes, shoes, TV, musical instruments, laptops, and everything else I own, I still wouldn’t be anywhere near 1,984 lbs, so don’t worry about bringing along water, food stuffs, and any extras you may want as the Pursuit can take it.
Overall, this baby is going to run you at least $84,000…gotcha, that’s Australian Dollars mind you. So, in reality, you’re looking at a trailer that starts at $62,312 American Dollars (at current exchange rates). Have a look around, get to know this tiny terror, and then decide if your lifestyle needs something like it, it just might.
You may have heard of BRS before as autoevolution has featured one of their rugged trailers, the Sherpa. Now it’s time to meet the one and only other trailer this manufacturer seems to be producing, the Pursuit, specifically the Platinum Edition, a trailer meant to keep you comfortably alive.
To get a clear understanding of what lies before you, know that this trailer is the sort that aims to pack as much utility as possible into as little of a space as possible, and before you get all bummed out that you may have to go to Australia for one of these buggers, don’t, as BRS has a North America branch that’s ready to feed your adventurous side.
manufacturer's website doesn’t reveal the exact building techniques used in creating the chassis, it does look like aluminum is king, not to mention one beefy-looking suspension and tire system. However, we are told that the Platinum Pursuit features a one-piece top cone and marine-grade aluminum body and sidings that wrap the entire construction.
A one-piece fiberglass construction is something we’re seeing more and more of these days. Why? Well, think about it. If something like a shell is completed from one single piece, this eliminates any open joints and seams through which the elements can seep into your mobile home. This means that water, dust, and rust should be a thing of the past.
As for the use of aluminum, this is crucial in making sure that the body remains undamaged by rocks, debris, and any terrains you feel like pulling this sucker through. Not only is the body and siding inclusive of this aluminum treatment, but so are the countless utility hatches that adorn the exterior.
One feature you’ll find available is an outdoor galley set up on a slideout, gas BBQ, and an 80-liter (21.1-gallon) fridge. A canvas awning can also be added if you’re looking to spend as much time outdoors as possible, and a ladder mounted to the rear that offers access to the roof and any solar panels you may have mounted.
Interior features include another kitchen, ready with gas cooktop, microwave, another fridge, and several systems like 4G signal boosters and even an entertainment center. Also on a slideout, and one that can be operated from the inside, a shower room can be set up in minutes.
As for the bedroom, two seats are found, perfect for helping you relax and enjoying a cold one as each seat features a fridge tray built into the construction. Once you’re ready for bed, a spring mattress awaits your weary bones with a massive skylight overhead allowing you to see the stars from the comfort of your own bed.
GVWR of 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs) and weighs only 1,600 kg (3,627 lbs) empty: that’s 900 kg (1,984 lbs) of cargo space. Honestly, if I was to add up my sound system, clothes, shoes, TV, musical instruments, laptops, and everything else I own, I still wouldn’t be anywhere near 1,984 lbs, so don’t worry about bringing along water, food stuffs, and any extras you may want as the Pursuit can take it.
Overall, this baby is going to run you at least $84,000…gotcha, that’s Australian Dollars mind you. So, in reality, you’re looking at a trailer that starts at $62,312 American Dollars (at current exchange rates). Have a look around, get to know this tiny terror, and then decide if your lifestyle needs something like it, it just might.