Droplet XL Teardrop Trailer Is a Lightweight Giant That Can Handle Off-Road Challenges

When you don’t want to invest in an RV, but still look forward to going camping, a trailer is the best way to go. But the fact that there are so many choices out there can become a problem: some are big enough, but too heavy, others are the right size but are not good quality, and so on. Few are as versatile as the new Droplet XL.
It’s great when a small company takes into account customer feedback and comes out with a new product that’s even better than the previous. The Canadian company Droplet created a new version of its popular Droplet 58 trailer, with features that will make you want to camping as soon as possible.
The trailer’s name gives it away: Droplet XL is bigger. At 9.5 feet (almost 3 meters), the new model is longer than the original version, which means extra room between the sleeping area and the kitchen. The folks at Droplet have also added more shelves in the galley, so that you can make the most out of that additional space, plus a much-needed refrigerator. Despite its size, this trailer stays lightweight enough (1,050 lbs/476 kg) to be towed by standard SUVs and most cars.
Another great feature is the generous sleeping area, with enough room for tall people to feel comfortable as well. With a queen-size mattress, large windows and a skylight that opens fully, the Droplet XL feels incredibly spacious and comfortable.
Just because it’s lightweight, doesn’t mean it can’t handle trickier roads. This teardrop travel trailer rocks 13” wheels, compared to the original version that had 12” wheels. This not only makes it capable of handling challenging terrains, but also increases headspace clearance at the rear.
Last but not least, the Droplet XL is made of top-quality materials and it looks great. The laminate materials and high-strength structural adhesives (instead of screws) make sure that the Droplet XL will last as long as possible, while also providing just the right insulation, and absorbing vibration. You can also customize this clean-looking, minimalistic trailer with a unique art piece of your choice, and you’re good to go. Who said camping had to be complicated?
