Reggie Jackson Sells a First-Year Camaro Z28 That Has a Surprising Record in Its Past

It looks like Reggie Jackson is making some room in his garage and all we hope is that he will get himself a new set of wheels (or two) with at least the same heritage value as the two Camaros that he's selling.
There are no doubts regarding Reggie Jackson's passion for cars. He said, "I Love the hobby and have met some great people that have become lifelong friends. The Car Hobby is very special," and we couldn't agree more. He has a thing for the first-gen Camaro and also owned a 1967 Granada Gold Z28, which he sold on a Mecum auction in the past. But, if you missed that one and you can't get these two, you'd better pile up some cash since Mr. Jackson owns another Marina Blue 1967 Z/28, which is not for sale yet.
Last week, the former Hall of Fame baseball player Reginald "Reggie" Jackson put two Chevy Camaro for sale. One was a silver 1969 Z28 RS, and the other is this Butternut Yellow 1967 Camaro Z28. The car you see here is the latter, and it is one of the only 602 Camaros Z/28 Chevrolet built in that first manufacturing year. According to the VIN, it left the assembly line on April 10. It was delivered to Chevrolet Engineering Center in Warren, Michigan, allegedly for Chevy's performance chief Vince Piggins to evaluate this Z/28 package.
The next stop for this beast was an NHRA racer, who competed with it at drag-racing events. Among other papers provided with the car, Mr. Jackson included a time slip from the 1968 NHRA Nationals from Indianapolis, where this car got a 12.35 time for the quarter-mile with a 109.48 mph (176.18 kph) trap speed, which is respectable even by today's standards.
In the transmission department, the Z/28 features a Muncie M21 four-speed manual and a 12-bolt Posi-traction in the rear, with a 3.73:1 ratio. With a power-assisted braking system, stopping power is handled by discs at the front and drums at the rear. In addition, this Z/28 came with a factory-installed power-steering system and tilt steering wheel.
Inside, the car comes with front bucket seats without headrests, finished in black vinyl upholstery. A four-dial cluster mounted in front of the gear stick on the center console shows the fuel level, the coolant temperature, oil pressure, and a clock. The odometer shows only 14 miles since the car's restoration on the instrument panel, but the total mileage is unknown. The bid for this baby will end on October 12, at 10.00 PM. Its price has already hiked up to $62,000 at the time of writing. According to NADA, a concurs condition 1967 Z/28 can go up to $104,000.
