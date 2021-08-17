Blue-on-Blue 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Is an Uncut Diamond Begging for Restoration

3 Chevrolet Camaro Comes Back to Life After 20 Years, Does Burnouts Like It's 1969

Chevrolet Camaro made its debut for model year 1967 in four different versions, starting with the base model that obviously accounted for the biggest part of the production. 10 photos



The SS package, on the other hand, ended up being installed on close to 35,000 Camaros, while the Z28 was obviously the rarest of them all, as only some 500 cars ended up in such a configuration.



But on the other hand, even a base Camaro could be a rare sight depending on the color combination it featured. This is the case of the convertible that we have here and which comes with a blue exterior and a blue interior, a mix which eBay seller



As you can easily tell by just browsing the photos in the gallery, the Camaro doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, but on the other hand, it seems to check most of the boxes as far as a full restoration candidate is concerned.



The engine under the hood is said to run properly, though very little information has been provided about it, other than it’s a V8. We also don’t know if it’s the original unit or not, but given the car doesn’t seem to come with any modifications, there’s a chance it’s the same unit installed by



