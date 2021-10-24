4 Reggie Jackson Sells a First-Year Camaro Z28 That Has a Surprising Record in Its Past

Parked 35 Years Ago: This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Looks Really Good for a Lone Wolf

Chevrolet ended up building close to 221,000 Camaros for the model year 1967, and needless to say, the base version was the one accounting for more than half of this output. 18 photos



The Z28 was the rarest (and is now the hardest to find these days) for the model year 1967, as



The Camaro that we have here comes with its very own pros and cons, and probably the first thing everybody notices is the paint. If you’re wondering, yes, this is the original finish, and no, the rust doesn’t seem to be a critical concern this time.



This is impressive, to say the least, especially because eBay seller



As for what’s under the hood, there’s good news and bad news in this department. The 327 (5.3-liter) V8, now in charge of putting the wheels in motion, was still running when the car ended up in storage. We don’t know if it’s still working or not but don’t be too surprised if it’s already locked up from sitting.



On the other hand, this is a non-matching numbers V8, so if you were hoping to restore this Camaro to factory specifications, we’re afraid this isn’t possible unless you find a correct engine.



And yet, this Camaro seems to totally be worth fixing, though the price could end up becoming quite a shortcoming. The bidding has already reached $10,500, and with five days remaining until the auction comes to an end, it's a chance to go even higher.

