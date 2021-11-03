GM’s 2021 SEMA Showcase Features Stunning Tahoe, Colorado, Silverado and Suburban Concepts

If you’re attending this year’s SEMA Show and you want to see what GM brought to the Last Vegas Convention Center, then get ready to drool over a wide range of customized trucks and SUVs, joining that stunning Chevy Beast Concept unveiled earlier this week.
The carmaker is exhibiting a wide range of vehicles, including the all-new Corvette Z06 and a returning COPO Camaro. As for the Beast, we’ve already covered that, so let’s move on to a few concepts that aren’t quite so extreme, starting with a colorful yet ultra-practical Tahoe.
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept
This large people hauler is of course based on the latest generation of the Tahoe. However, in order for it to make a splash at SEMA, Chevy gave the SUV four-corner Air Ride adaptive suspension, 18-inch concept beadlock wheels, 33-inch tires, a High Country 80-inch premium tent by Freespirit Recreation and an Off-Road Recovery Kit.
Other custom bits include the Air Design fender flares (subtle but noticeable) and a Borla cat-back exhaust upgrade with black chrome tips.
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Edition
This truck is somewhat similar to the previously mentioned concept in the sense that it’s also really appealing if you’re an overlander.
It features a Chevy Performance 1-inch front leveling kit, underbody skid plates, red recovery hooks and 17-inch ZR2 spec Black wheels, courtesy of the Z71 Trail Boss Package. As you can see, there’s plenty of space to fit your camping gear, equipment and tools for any type of weekend getaway.
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Extreme Off-Road Truck
This here is a very rugged-looking Colorado ZR2 model, fitted with a wide range of factory off-road racing parts. Power comes from a standard 3.6-liter V6, producing 308 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the Chevy Performance Long Travel Multimatic DSSV shocks can help you during activities such as rock crawling and high-speed desert running.
As a ZR2, it already comes standard with front and rear electronic locking differentials.
2022 Chevrolet Suburban Street Concept
This full-size SUV features a lower stance, plus accessories such as black mirror caps and badges, an all-new black grille with a black Chevy script and a matte black hood decal. It’s quite sinister-looking and if you’re a movie villain, you’d probably love to own a whole convoy of these.
Other novelties include the 24-inch custom-cut alloy wheels and the available Chevrolet Performance Brembo brake upgrade system for additional stopping power.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Midnight Concept
Speaking of dark and sinister trucks, this Silverado concept started life as a High Country model, before being fitted with a wide range of black accessories – like its black grille inserts, black exhaust bezels and 20-inch black wheels.
