Massive Oklahoma Junkyard Is Home to More Than 1,000 Classic Cars, All for Sale

If I had a dollar for every junkyard in Texas, I'd have enough cash to buy a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda. Okay okay, I'd probably have to settle for a slightly damaged, non-Hemi Barracuda, but you get the point. There are a lot of junkyards in Texas. Since we already covered some of them, here's one right across the border in Oklahoma.
Documented by YouTube's "Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's," this scrapyard is quite huge. And by that, I mean that it's the resting place of more than 1,000 classic cars and trucks. It's a family-owned and operated yard and everything you see in the lengthy videos below is for sale.
And there are quite a few gems hidden on this property. Sure, most of these cars aren't exactly rare but look close enough and you'll stumble upon a few classics that you don't see every day.
If you're a Chevy guy, you'll see an impressive amount of Tri-Five models, ranging from fancied-up Bel Airs to mundane 150s. Body styles range from two-door coupes to four-door station wagons. Of course, the junkyard is also packed with Impalas. No matter what model year you're crazy about, you'll find it in this field. Especially if it's from the late 1950s and the 1960s.
A bunch of Chevelles rounds up my Chevrolet selection, but GM's presence here is not limited to these nameplates. They're just too many to mention. But I did spot a few Pontiac GTOs.
And of course, the place also includes quite a few Fords, including first-generation Mustangs, Torinos, Galaxies, and Fairlanes. As far as Mopars go, there are hundreds of Plymouths and Dodges, including a few fetching Chargers.
Unfortunately, many of these vehicles are no longer worth restoring. They're too rusting and some of them are just missing way too many parts, but this junkyard is the perfect place to source body and drivetrain components. If you're restoring a classic and you're near Atoka, Oklahoma, you'll most likely find what you need here.
Check out this massive field junkyard in the videos below. There are more than 80 minutes of footage to browse through, but it's totally worth it if you dig scrapyards and derelict cars.
