$30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV Confirmed Along With New Blazer EV

The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit intends to double annual revenues by 2030 with increased margins. During the first day of the “From Automaker to Platform Innovator” event, Mark Reuss confirmed two relatively affordable EVs that will make that ambitious plan feasible.
“The Chevrolet crossover is an Equinox EV and is part of our 30 EVs by 2025. This Chevy will be a high-volume player when it arrives priced at around $30,000.” The GM president also mentioned that “we also have a Blazer EV that will be affordable as well,” as reported by Inside EVs.
Positioned slightly higher than the Equinox at $33,400 versus $25,800 for the base specification, the Blazer is merely a front-wheel-drive crossover that doesn’t have anything in common with the pickup truck-based K5 Blazer before it. As for the Equinox, that’s a very popular crossover that also happens to be hampered down by woeful build quality and reliability.
The number of recalls, manufacturer communications, and complaints listed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website beggars belief, but on the upside, all-electric propulsion may improve things going forward. Both the Equinox EV and Blazer EV will feature the Ultium modular platform, as in the BEV3 that General Motors designed for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications. The BT1 of the GMC Hummer EV is a body-on-frame design that Chevrolet will utilize for the Silverado EV.
Only available with a 1.5-liter turbo connected to a six-speed automatic in the era of nine- and ten-speed transmissions, the Equinox sold 270,994 units last year. As for the Camaro-styled Blazer, customers are offered 2.0-liter turbo and free-breathing V6 mills paired with a nine-speed automatic box. In terms of sales, Chevy moved 94,599 units last year in the United States.
As we’re sitting here waiting for the Silverado EV to premiere at CES 2022 in January, it’s also worth remembering the Chevrolet brand has two EVs to its name right now. Those are the Bolt EV subcompact hatchback and Bolt EUV subcompact faux crossover, which start at $31,000 and $33,000.
