Wide '67 Chevy Camaro “Beast” Gives Plenty Electric Blue or Burgundy CGI Ideas

For plenty of classic GM aficionados, nothing beats the experience of owning an original, first-generation Chevy Camaro. For those who do not mind tampering with the OG cues, a restomod is waiting around the corner.
A digital corner, in this case. Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, seems to have a predicament. The CGI expert apparently has some trouble settling on the coolest shade for a slammed, widened 1967 Camaro. So, let’s give him a hypothetical helping hand, shall we?
Unfortunately, we have no idea if these new conceptual views for his latest Chevy project are merely wishful thinking or the preview of a real-world view. With no indication of the latter, let’s just assume the former, at least until (hopefully) proven otherwise. Of note, as if he registered our opinion that he’s particularly enthusiastic about Fox Body Mustangs and Chevy Novas, here is a quick chance of Camaro's pace.
And the pixel master did not waste any time in bringing a couple of neat shades to virtual life for us to choose from. The most fleshed-out version sees the first-generation ‘67 Camaro dressed up in an elegantly dark, burgundy paintjob. It is subtle but still lets everyone check out the digital Chevy restomod goodies.
Chief among them (since we know nothing of the envisioned powerplant) would be the wider fenders, along with the aerodynamic bits and pieces at the front and back. Although its slammed widebody atmosphere would leave little doubt if this was indeed a member of the restomod community or not, there are additional modern cues.
Such as the LED-infused quad headlights or the squared-out dual central exhaust setup and the matching taillight treatment. No interior POVs have been advanced, but there is one major alternative. While the burgundy version has blue calipers, the second visualization idea does a switcheroo. Now the body is Electric Blue with lots of chrome accents and the brake elements are crimson. So, which one do you like best?
