Battery-Electric 2024 Chevy Blazer Makes the Boxy Design Cool Again

If this alleged modern interpretation of the classic Chevrolet Blazer looks suspiciously familiar, then you’re definitely aware of the 2024 Silverado EV that premiered at CES.
The zero-emission truck, which will inevitably take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning when it enters production in spring 2023, has had its pixels rearranged by Jlord8 on Instagram, who turned it into a modern-day Blazer.
It is obvious that it retains the same design up to the B pillars, but beyond that, the rear passenger compartment was scrapped, and with it, the wheelbase lost a few inches. The bed appears to be about the same size, and the styling of the taillights, tailgate, and bumper soldiers on from the zero-emission Silverado. The model retains the black plastic cladding, and steel wheels as well.
A second rendering imagines it with a closed bed, and it is this one that looks more like the original Blazer than the new one does. Obviously, it still makes do without the rear bench, and despite having room only for two, there is something strangely appealing about it.
Considering that it is basically a tweaked 2024 Silverado EV, it would go like a bat out of hell, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint estimated to take less than 4.5 seconds in the RST variant coming in the second half of next year. That one will sport up to 664 horsepower and in excess of 780 pound-feet (1,058 Nm) of torque, and since this so-called Blazer would be a bit smaller and lighter, it would be capable of smoking a lot of quick rides in a straight-line battle.
The normal variant of Chevy’s Ford F-150 Lightning challenger will launch with 510 hp and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm), with a towing capacity rated at 8,000 lbs (3,629 kg). Subsequent to the initial launch, the bowtie brand will introduce the fleet model with an optional towing package, which will increase that number to 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg).
