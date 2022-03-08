Airbus Is Betting on Green Hydrogen, Moves Closer to Developing Sustainable Aircraft

It might take more than a decade to get there, but some of the biggest names in the aerospace industry are determined to build and launch hydrogen-fueled aircraft. And not just any hydrogen, but the green version that’s obtained from water using only renewable energy.
For now, various players in the industry are taking what may seem as small steps in that direction, but when it comes to aviation, which is notoriously slow in adopting sustainable alternatives, every step brings significant change. Airbus seems to be leading these efforts in Europe, having already initiated hydrogen-related projects. In fact, it makes a bold claim, stating that “Airbus has identified green hydrogen as the most promising option for decarbonization to meet our environmental challenges.”
Based on that, it hopes that a green hydrogen-fueled aircraft will be ready to start operating in 2035. An Australia-based global green hydrogen company is joining Airbus for this project. Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) will focus on the supply chain challenges and the possible scenarios related to the delivery of green hydrogen to airports. On the other hand, Airbus will research aspects such as the regulatory framework and refueling specifications.
The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing a working alliance with a single goal – to implement the use of green hydrogen in aviation.
“The problem isn’t travel, the problem is how we fuel our planes and ships – all of that must turn emissions free. No greenwash, no mirage, just 100 percent green,” said FFI’s founder and Chairman, Dr. Andrew Forrest AO, who also pointed out that Australia continues to be severely impacted by climate change, which makes the adoption of sustainable fueling alternatives urgent.
Airbus has unveiled three hydrogen-based aircraft concepts, called the ZEROe, in 2020. Earlier this year, it announced that the A380, its largest passenger airplane, will first serve as a testbed for the new technology. This new collaboration with FFI will focus on the other essential aspects for future green aircraft, mainly infrastructure, the supply chain, and the legal framework.
