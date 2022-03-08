Kiska Aero 3 Unofficially Joins Forces With Morgan Super 3 to Celebrate Aviation

Although Morgan canceled the sustainable EV3 plans years ago and phased out its 3-Wheeler model, the style’s decades-long legacy still lives on. Most fashionably, complete with the new Super 3.
The world-renowned family-owned British automaker drove into the new year on just three wheels. And it also had its eyes focused on the clear blue sky above. This is because the fancy new Super 3 not only continued the more-than-century-long story of Morgan three-wheelers. But it also comes with jet-age-inspired styling to make sure it will be just as collectible as its predecessor.
This is also the first Morgan with a monocoque structure, and the all-new Super 3 further comes with a three-part aluminum platform. One thing that might not bode well for traditional fans is the absence of the motorcycle-sourced V-twin engine. That one was ditched in favor of an automotive-appropriate setup, Ford’s three-cylinder 1.5-liter mill. Complete with 117 horsepower and a sprint to 62 mph/100 kph in just seven seconds.
But enough talk about the official model because someone has decided to virtually expand the new Super 3 into a veritable series. Alan Derosier, the virtual artist better known as alan_derosier on social media. The CGI expert has piggybacked on his real-world lead designer connection with Kiska Design and now imagined an all-weather version of Morgan’s new introduction.
Kiska has a long story of enhancing brands and also designing stuff with an automotive or motorcycle connection. And the pixel master used both, via the font borrowed from the Kiska-styled Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero motorcycle concept and the idea to close the Super 3 cockpit like on the KTM X-BOW GTX. Naturally, he also did not forget about adding some aeronautical influences.
On this occasion, his unofficial Kiska x Morgan Aero 3 (what a fitting name, frankly) “closed version mixing tech and vintage touches” would be inspired by the WWII-famous North American P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft...
