Morgan Drives Into 2022 on Three Wheels, Meet the Morgan Super 3

Morgan has unveiled the Super 3, which is the successor to the Three Wheeler, along with a continuation of a 113-year legacy. The all-new model is built on an aluminum platform made out of three parts, and it is the first Morgan with a monocoque structure.
As you have already noticed, the three-wheeled Morgan used to have a V-twin engine, but that is gone in favor of a Ford-sourced inline-three-cylinder unit with a displacement of 1.5 liters. The new mill makes the Super 3 exceed all previous three-wheeled Morgans in performance and power figures.
It is worth noting that this is the second time in the history of three-wheeled Morgans when the British company turns to a car-derived Ford engine for its model. This last happened nine decades ago, and now we can see that part of history repeat itself. Hopefully, it is the only part of 1932 history that repeats itself.
While it is still pending final certification, the new three-wheeled Morgan can sprint from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in seven seconds, while top speed is 130 mph (209 kph). Combined fuel economy is estimated at 40 MPG (imperial), while CO2 emissions are estimated at 130 grams per kilometer. All values in this paragraph are provisional and might change after homologation is completed.
The 3.5-meter-long roadster is 1.85 meters wide, 1.1 meters tall, and has a dry weight of 635 kilograms. Its 1.5-liter engine provides 118 bhp (87 kW or 116 horsepower) at 6,500 rpm, while peak torque is 110 lb.-ft. (150 Nm), available at 4,500 rpm.
From a design perspective, the all-new model is styled with inspiration from the jet age, which the company interpreted as a balance of form versus function that has been equalized. A significant change is the fact that digitalized gauge clusters have been introduced, as well as large alloy wheels, just to name a few key changes. Oh, might we also include the company's first cupholder?
Regardless of what you think about it, it looks distinctive, and it will attract everyone's attention no matter where you drive it. With tasteful color combinations, you can have a unique vehicle on your hands.
The Morgan Super 3 is available to order starting today, but customers from the UK and Europe will get their cars first. U.S. deliveries will happen next, followed by other markets, such as Japan and Australia.
In the UK, the 2022 Morgan Super 3 starts at GBP 34,958 (ca. $47,051), which turns to GBP 41,955 (ca. $56,469) plus on-the-road costs. As Morgan notes, the price is in line with the outgoing model, which had a limited run to mark the end of production last year.
The configurator is already live on Morgan's website, so you can see for yourself what can be ordered. The company prides itself on personalization, so beware of getting stuck for hours in front of your computer while you are procrastinating your way through configuring a vehicle you might not get.
