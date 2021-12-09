The Most Powerful Morgan Ever Is Here, Meet the New Plus 8 GTR Limited Edition

Morgan has completed the assembly of the first Plus 8 GTR at its facility in Malvern Link, Worcestershire, UK. Car #1 is part of a sold-out 9-unit limited production run, and it came to life after the small British automaker repurchased several chassis from a third-party company, subsequent to a discontinued partnership.
What about the engine, you ask? That would be a BMW-sourced 4.8-liter V8, which produced 362 horsepower in the original specification. The N62 mill was modestly upgraded in the limited edition model, so it now pumps out 375 brake horsepower, making the Plus 8 GTR the most powerful Morgan ever made, according to the car firm.
Since each one is basically unique, Morgan has worked closely with the owners to create their bespoke examples. All of them feature different configurations, the car brand says, adding that five of them are destined for global markets, without disclosing the countries. A few more will be completed before the year’s end, and the rest will roll out in the first quarter of 2022.
A high shoulder line, re-sculpted wheel arches, five-spoke center-locking wheels, handcrafted aluminum splitter, front fenders, and rear end, and a hardtop contribute to the special looks of the new Plus 8 GTR, together with the twin exhaust pipes. Bespoke GTR dials can be seen inside, next to the new door cards, plaque that reveals the build number, and optional racing seats with harnesses.
“The Plus 8 GTR represents an opportunity for Morgan to celebrate the V8 once again,” said Chairman and CEO Steve Morris. “We have been delighted to work alongside customers from around the world during the design and build process, and we look forward to sharing the final examples over the coming months.”
Essentially the swansong to the Morgan V8, the Plus 8 GTR is the marque’s second special project of 2021, after the Plus Four CX-T. The latter is a safari car, made in partnership with Rally Raid UK, a Dakar specialist, and builds on the normal Plus Four. It has an external roll cage, additional gear, and bigger ground clearance than the Subaru Forester, yet it lacks all-wheel drive.
