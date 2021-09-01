Morgan Working on All-New Three-Wheeled Model and Here It Is Undergoing Tests

Morgan is looking to replace its current 3-Wheeler and has already begun testing an all-new model that boasts a new design, as well as major engineering enhancements. The name of this new model has yet to be confirmed.
What has been confirmed is the power unit, which is a Ford-sourced inline three-cylinder internal combustion engine, thus continuing the company’s long-standing use of Ford powerplants. The previous/current Morgan 3-Wheeler, which you can’t order anymore, is still being rolled out – including the final 33 P101 cars, featuring various cosmetic enhancements in celebration of the model’s ten-year production run.
For those who don’t know, three wheeled Morgans go back all the way to the early 1900s, when company founder HFS Morgan built such a car for his personal transportation needs around the Malvern Hills. Little did he know how popular it would go on to be, spawning several variants over the coming decades. Fun fact, Morgan didn’t start producing four-wheeled cars until nearly 30 years into the firm’s history.
“We are thrilled to confirm plans for an all-new three-wheeled Morgan, a model that continues an incredible story dating back to 1909. The outgoing 3-Wheeler was adored by customers and enthusiasts alike and will inspire this next generation," said Morgan chairman and CEO, Steve Morris.
"The upcoming model is an all-new ground-up design and the first whole vehicle programme to be completed under the stewardship of Investindustrial. Morgan’s team of engineers and designers have considered everything that the company has learnt from the decade of building and selling the previous model. We look forward to sharing more about this exciting new vehicle in due course.”
While the prototype shown is very well camouflaged, we suspect it might be a little wider than its predecessor judging by its stance. The rear end also appears a little more streamlined, or modern if you will, but ultimately, it will surely remain instantly recognizable as a Morgan.
