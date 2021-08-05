Morgan Plus Four CX-T Brings Retro Style to Overlanding

The Morgan Motor Company has unveiled the Plus Four CX-T, its first model designed for overland adventure. According to the British marque, this model is inspired by adventures undertaken by Morgan owners through the decades and was developed with Rally Raid UK, creators of Dakar race vehicles.
Therefore, the Plus Four CX-T comes with an engine guard, a rear chassis guard, a mid-section shield, and a rear under-tray. All chassis and important components are protected from damage from debris or rocks as the vehicle is driven on rugged terrain.
Just like the Plus Four, the CX-T model is based on the CX-Generation platform, which also underpins the Plus Six. The platform was launched in 2019 and is a shift from the traditional solutions employed by the British brand. The model was prepped for adventure with an uprated suspension, increased ground clearance, under body protection, occupant protection, and specialist equipment.
Compared to a Plus Four, the CX-T model comes with modified wishbones from the Plus Six, EXE-TC coil-overs with internal bump stops, and a drive-over obstacle clearance of 230 mm (nine inches). The entire suspension system was modified for ruggedness and durability.
When traction is concerned, the Plus Four CX-T comes with BMW's xDrive electronic differential with a distinct software. Drivers will have to choose between three driving modes, with each changing the differential lock applied. The Road mode means a fully open diff, while the All-Terrain mode involves a 45 percent lock to the rear.
There is also an All-Terrain Extreme mode, which provides a 100-percent lock of the rear diff, meant to tackle low traction conditions. In comparison to a stock Plus Four, the CX-T comes with a shorter final drive ratio to account for its larger tires and its intended usage scenario.
On the inside, occupants will find a RAM mount track, a flexible map light, an integrated pencil, and notebook holder, as well as a removable document holder and insulated cool bag. The latter is positioned in the passenger footwell.
There is even a custom-made first aid kit placed behind the seats and positioned on the internal roll cage, which sits underneath the composite hardtop, unique to the Plus Four CX-T. We must note that the car also comes with an external roll cage, so occupants should feel safe from that point of view.
The external roll cage is also used to carry leisure equipment, such as surfboards, bikes, and whatever the owner's favorite sport requires. The rear panel has been replaced with a dedicated equipment rack that has two waterproof Pelican luggage cases, a Zarges aluminum toolbox, two spare tires, and wheels, as well as two Rotopax 11-liter (2.9 US gallon) containers.
The Morgan Motor Company will only build eight examples of the Plus Four CX-T, which will make each unit instantly collectible. The starting price is GBP 170,000 ($236,681) plus local taxes, but the cars will come in the full overland specification. Each unit will be specced following the owner's wishes. All vehicles will be built by the end of 2021, so owners will not have to wait too long for delivery.
