2023 Ford Everest Sport Gets Virtually Athletic Via Lowered Suspension and More

Just recently, Ford of Australia took the lead point and unveiled the third-generation 2023 Everest truck-based SUV. Soon, it will reach Asia-Pacific and African markets, among others. And then it is an open buffet for the aftermarket realm.
But before eager customers can take advantage of the T6.2 Ranger-based 2023 Everest and its 31.5-inch wading depth, new safety, and driver-assist technologies, or 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg) tow rating, there is still time. And the intertwining period will be riddled with ideas coming from automotive virtual artists located all around the world.
Most of them (the latest CGI thought is also embedded below) have decided to quickly “Raptorize” it for potential high-performance dune-bashing and rock-crawling duties. Still, a few others have luckily decided to stand out in a digital Everest crowd. With the zero-emission Lightning format, for example.
Meanwhile, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has a new digital soft spot for Australia's third-generation Everest SUV. Initially, the pixel master gave this all-new Blue Oval his usual CGI Shadow Line treatment, complete with a black grille, a slightly lowered suspension, as well as a fresh set of aftermarket wheels.
But the CGI expert only gave us a single, front-three-quarters POV of what looks like a high-end Everest Platinum trim. Now, he is back with a different angle and with a 2023 Everest Sport getting to act opposite of the Everest Raptor digital commotion. So, it too gets a more than obvious lowered suspension treatment, along with the same new wheel design.
One that, by the way, gets a nod of approval from the channel’s audience. As for the usual Shadow Line transformations, they were superfluous on this occasion. Ford itself took care of the blacked-out details' treatment directly from the OEM standpoint. Still, this digital transformation provides a good starting point for what is coming next across the real-world aftermarket realm.
