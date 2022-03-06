Ford Could Easily Give Europe and America the 2023 Everest Forbidden Fruit

First, let us get the record straight. Produced since 2003, the mid-size SUV has been on sale across two generations mainly in the Asia-Pacific region. But that does not mean it has not reached places like the Middle East, Central America, or several African countries. Still, all three iterations are massive Ranger-based forbidden fruits on the Old Continent and in the United States.
Frankly, with all the expansion of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it would be quite easy to make a point that the Blue Oval’s strategy should change. Perhaps not shortly, but it would be interesting to see how the Everest saga unfolds in the mid-to long term. Perhaps with a switch to electrification, its arrival on global markets would be possible.
In Europe, for example, the FoMoCo strategists have already promised to present an EV-exclusive passenger car range by 2030. And even if commercial vehicles will be exempt from fully electric operation for longer, things will have to change at one point.
Besides, even without a full battery-powered setup, there is already some space in the current Ford lineup for an Old Continent version of the mighty 2023 Everest. In most countries, Ford's solutions for larger mid-size SUVs are not that expansive.
On the continent, the selection is a bit wider, complete with the new Explorer. Yet, there is enough room for the tougher, no-frills Everest. One that would represent the more adventurous option against the family-oriented Explorer. And it could even turn into a regional sub-brand alongside the all-new Ranger pickup truck and its feisty, high-performance Ranger Raptor derivative.
Even better, we heard the rumor mill whisper of a possible Everest Raptor version if there is enough customer demand for a dune-bashing, rock-crawling off-road superhero. That way, FoMoCo would dominate even further the SUV and truck realm across the Old Continent. Where there is a will, there is a way.
And, above all, the Bronco sub-brand. The reinvented off-road icon is now composed of both smaller Bronco Sports and 2-door or all-new 4-door Bronco models. Sliding in the Everest SUV would be a tougher job for the marketing and sales teams. Yet, it would not be impossible.
This is because the regular Broncos also share the platform vibe with the T6 Ranger pickup truck. However, the 2023 Everest is more traditionally focused on “the utility, capability, and spaciousness of an SUV.” Whereas the reinvented Bronco is all about adventures, customization, and off-roading.
Alas, there is one major problem standing in the way of this line of thought. The 2023 Ford Everest will go on sale with just two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo and a new 3.0-liter V6. And they both rely on diesel technology to get the cool Everest around. That is a big no-no in Europe nowadays, and will soon have the same fate across North America...
