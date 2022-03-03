2023 Ford Everest Imagined With Dark Accents, Custom Wheels and Lower Ride Height

Let’s just deal with the elephant in the room first and remind everyone that Ford’s all-new 2023 Everest SUV won’t be coming to America, nor will it touch down in Europe. Instead, it’s aimed exclusively at the Australian market, Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
It’s a shame, really, especially since some people might want an SUV version of the Ranger, but from a market perspective, it’s not like there’s a gap either – Ford still covers basically every crossover sub-segment globally, with models ranging from the Ecosport, Puma and Kuga / Escape to the Bronco Sport, Bronco, Explorer, Edge, Expedition and of course, the Mustang Mach-E.
Yet, there’s something reassuringly practical about the new Everest, with its two diesel options and 31.5-inch wading depth. We’re also impressed by the 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) tow rating (when equipped with the optional Tow Package).
Then there’s the available permanent four-wheel drive system, featuring an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (Sport and Platinum trims). The Ambiente and Trend specs get rear-wheel drive as standard.
As for looks, well, it’s a Ranger sibling so what do you expect, a fresh new design language? That’s never been the case with these types of models.
Still, what you could do, if you really wanted to, is to make the necessary modifications that transform the new Everest into something a little edgier. One example is provided to us by Kelsonik, who just rendered Ford’s latest SUV to feature a black grille, shadow line accents (black mirrors, tinted windows), custom wheels and a lowered suspension.
For what it’s worth, it’s not hard to argue for this render looking way better than the real thing. It just has so much more road presence, and having these mods done in real life wouldn’t even be all that costly.
The downside, of course, is you’d be losing some off-roading prowess in the process.
