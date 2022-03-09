Brand-New Ferrari SF90 Stradale Goes From Dream to Junk in Just 180 Miles

Crashing high-end exotics and then trying to make a quick buck off them is the reason behind the countless ads that show supercars with all sorts of damage. From the occasional dents to rollovers and fires, name it, and you will likely find it.
Joining that long list of blue-blooded machines that have seen much better days is one particular Ferrari SF90 Stradale. We found it for grabs on iaai, and you might be wondering what makes it that special that it has had an entire story dedicated to it.
The devil is in the listing’s details, because according to the vendor, it has only 180 miles (290 km) on the clock. This means that its new owner got to enjoy it for a very short amount of time before rearranging its looks in a severe accident that has granted it a salvage certificate in California.
Looking at the pics accompanying the ad, we can see that there is a huge chunk missing from its face, along with one headlight. Damages to the rear quarter panels suggest that after the initial impact, it hit other things too, and the bruising continues all the way to that once sexy back end. Part of the suspension appears to have collapsed, and severe axle damage is another thing that should be taken into consideration by someone brave enough to engage in such a massive project.
And that’s only on the outside, because the cockpit doesn’t look that good either, with the deployed airbags. Moreover, in order for it to be worth it, this Ferrari SF90 Stradale should have a functional powertrain, yet the listing doesn’t say anything about it. It normally rockets the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, and up to 211 mph (340 kph). The turbo’d 4.0-liter V8 lies behind the seats, and it is aided by three electric motors, producing a combined 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW).
