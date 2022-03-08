Do Dark Accents Help the Lexus RX Look Better or Are You Too Busy Yawning to Notice?

I have a hot take for all you Lexus fans out there and here it is: the RX is the Prius of SUVs – practical, quirky, a little ahead of its time in certain ways, but also not a very strong package overall. It’s not as comfortable as its German rivals, it’s not as fast or as fun to drive, and some would argue that it’s not as good looking either, although I don’t necessarily mind the styling of this fourth-generation version.
The latest RX made its debut back in 2015, riding on the same platform as the Toyota Highlander while utilizing a wide range of gasoline engines, from a naturally aspirated V6 to a turbocharged four-pot, or a hybrid V6.
The latter is a conventional hybrid, by the way, which means you’ll have to wait until an all-new RX is unveiled if you want it with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Now, say you’re about to buy a 2022 Lexus RX and you want a specification that looks somewhat dynamic. Your best bet would be to opt for an F Sport variant, which features F Sport exterior styling (dark accents mostly), F Sport front seats with enhanced bolsters for additional support, and performance-inspired instrumentation.
Prices for an F Sport model start from $50,125 for the 2022 RX 350 front-wheel drive variant, or $51,525 if you want all-wheel drive. Meanwhile, the 2022 RX 450h F Sport (available with all-wheel drive only), costs upwards of $52,825.
Still not enough? Then consider this rendering by Kelsonik, who decided to add even more dark accents to the RX’s exterior, while also increasing the tint on the windows. The designer then lowered the suspension (resulting in a more aggressive stance) and threw in a set of larger wheels.
If you like your SUVs looking sporty, then you’ll probably see all this as an improvement.
