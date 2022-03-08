Do Dark Accents Help the Lexus RX Look Better or Are You Too Busy Yawning to Notice?

I have a hot take for all you Lexus fans out there and here it is: the RX is the Prius of SUVs – practical, quirky, a little ahead of its time in certain ways, but also not a very strong package overall. It’s not as comfortable as its German rivals, it’s not as fast or as fun to drive, and some would argue that it’s not as good looking either, although I don’t necessarily mind the styling of this fourth-generation version.

