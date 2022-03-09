Tesla Model 3 Production Allocation to Europe From Giga Shanghai Is Sold Out for 2022

Tesla can’t produce the Model 3 and Model Y fast enough to meet the huge demand. The situation is worst in Europe, where the customers rely on Giga Shanghai production allocation. In the case of Model 3 RWD and LR AWD, the estimated delivery time to Germany has jumped to February 2023. This is just shy of a full year away.
Despite delivering almost one million cars last year, Tesla continues to grapple with “production hell” across its lineup. Customers who ordered the Model X and Model S were facing huge delays after Tesla refreshed the duo, as we’ve reported back in February. Not only the upper echelon of Tesla’s lineup is affected, but also the bread-and-butter Model 3 and Model Y, with Tesla barely keeping up with the huge demand. The situation is really bad in Europe, where the cars come from the Gigafactory Shanghai.
The Chinese gigafactory has become Tesla’s main production hub in the past year, and the production figures have vastly surpassed the initial estimates. Tesla aims for 22,000 vehicles per week following an extension of the main plant but also builds a second gigafactory that would raise the theoretical capacity in China to two million vehicles per year. Until everything falls into place, Tesla is having hard times supplying the European market with the highly popular Model 3 and Model Y.
People who order now Tesla Model 3 RWD and Long Range variants are faced with delivery estimates starting from February 2023. This is true for the customers in Germany, France, and United Kingdom. The waiting time is significantly longer than what people in the North American market are facing. For American customers, the same vehicles are promised to be delivered in May 2022, while the Canadians have to wait until August 2022. Just like before, though, customers can speed up the delivery process by selecting additional upgrade options like wheels, paint, or a white interior.
The long waiting times show how important it is for Tesla to get Gigafactory Berlin up and running as soon as possible. Brandenburg authorities in Germany granted the final approval, but the ordeal might not be over yet. The environmentalist groups opposing the gigafactory vowed to continue fighting in court.
Model 3 RWD and LR AWD in white with black interior and 18" wheels just jumped to February 2023 in Germany. Previously was November 2022.— Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) March 4, 2022
Base Version of both trims sold out for almost a year. Insane! pic.twitter.com/OzSfPY3tBj