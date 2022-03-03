Laid Out Tesla Model S Plaid Sparkles Metallic Purple, Mopars Know It's Chimeral

Sometimes it is best to jump headfirst outside your comfort zone. And that seems to be valid even for automotive virtual artists as of late. Including when dealing with EV twists.
For example, we have been watching some pixel masters for enough time to learn some of their habits. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, has seemingly abandoned the obsessive portrayal of his digital JDM passion since the start of 2022.
No one will deny that he still gives us big doses of his love for everything Japanese. But at least we are not getting countless Honda Civic hatchbacks in a row. Or the quirky attraction for MPVs is a little more subdued. As such, we have also seen cool C8 Corvettes. Also, Lambos, Rolls-Royces, Chevy SUVs, and even not-so-contemporary Mercedes-Benz wagons.
Not to mention the tasty Jeeps, Bentleys, Porsches (both virtual and soon to be real ones), in addition to spectacular Dodge Chargers. On the subject of Mopars, some Plum Crazy purists might start to run amuck crying aloud their outrage. But we do want to remind them that Stellantis does not have a monopoly on every purple hue out there...
Especially the ones that look even better. At least in virtual form. Now, far from us trying to impose. This is just our humble opinion. It could be due to Musa’s idea of painting a lowered Tesla Model S Plaid with his CGI brush in Metallic Purple. This electric customization bodes well for anyone who would seek to stand out in the right EV crowd. Oh, and by the way, now some of the JDM inspiration is subliminal.
Of course, his abandonment of the Japanese tuning ways was just a kind ruse. The hashtags always reveal the truth. So, this electrifying digital customization mixes and contrasts its Metallic Purple exterior with a neat set of Matte Bronze aftermarket Savini Wheels. And he also answers a little conundrum in the process. The one regarding the inability to access these EV powertrains in traditional ICE fashion of tinkering away in search of more power.
Alas, with over 1,000 horsepower enabled by Elon Musk’s engineering team, some might say it would be more than enough. Thus, the CGI expert proposes new ways of spending DIY time with your favorite whip. Sure, Mopar enthusiasts might argue that it is just trying to be Plum Crazy without reaching direct rip-off levels. But do we even care?
Not at all, since this is merely wishful thinking. And, just in case this is not right up your EV alley, there is an alternative. Musa also posted a cool PHEV the other day. A Liberty Walk-inspired BMW i8 dressed up in a stylish chocolate-like virtual paintjob. And also riding stanced on a set of contrasting black Savini Wheels...
