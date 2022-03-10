2024 VW ID. Buzz Morphs From “Large” Microbus to Sliding Three-Door “Nanobus”

Years after the introduction of the original electric minivan concept car at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Volkswagen has finally introduced the 2023/2024 ID. Buzz mere hours ago. So, what could virtual artists do on such short notice?
Officially called Volkswagen Type 2 because their legendary Beetle (Type 1) was first, the iconic forward control light commercial vehicle has had many names and interpretations over the decades. Since 1950 it has been writing history alongside its owners as the Transporter, Kombi, Microbus (formally) or Bus, Camper, Bulli (informally), among others.
It also had quite a few body types. The near future, though, will be electric. As part of the wide-ranging ID. family. In panel or passenger van form, of course. Only the latter is coming to America as a 2024 model year, though. Quite unfortunately, some might say, though not really surprising. Anyway, that does not mean people will not start modifying it as soon as they get their units in the driveway/garage.
Some even jumped the gun and started the customization process mere hours after the official presentation. Albeit only virtually. Case in point, the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media was probably mesmerized by the new EV people carrier and worked on it so quickly that he misspelled the new CGI name. Luckily, his virtual brush was a lot steadier... and faster.
This little feature embedded below is probably just a teaser, as the CGI expert usually gives us lengthy behind-the-scenes making-of videos with the entire transformation process. But the idea is so quirky and cool that we just could not wait to share it with the entire world. And, of course, we will update when due course if our hunch pans out later.
So, without further ado, meet the virtually-developed third body version of the all-new 2023/2024 VW ID. Buzz. It is now called “Nanobus,” instead of Microbus. And that is for more than obvious, three-door reasons! By the way, the lateral sliding doors did not go away...
