Turbo Ford Mustang “HoonicornV2” Shows a Digital Bare-Bones Slammed Wide Body

Heavily modified 1965 Ford Mustangs with a slammed attitude, massively wide aerodynamic kits, and protruding twin-turbo V8 assemblies have come to be identified as “Hoonicorns.” This is all Ken Block’s fault.
The Gymkhana hero and social media star has campaigned that ‘Stang across numerous Hoonigan video series over the years. And although he moved on from his association with the Blue Oval Detroit automaker, that does not mean everyone is over that phase. So, while Block enjoys his latest Stormtrooper on wheels, a brand-new Rotiform-equipped Audi RS e-tron GT daily, some people are stuck on the OG Mustang.
Naturally, with this being a case of mere wishful thinking, there is no harm done. Even better, according to Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, this is just the beginning of a twisted transformation. But before that, a moment of respite with this bare-bones Ford Mustang “HoonicornV2,” ahead of the CGI storm.
The pixel master wanted to present us with the “stock” form. One which has all the usual ingredients. Including the twin-turbo V8 engine showcase, along with a mindlessly slammed stance and an outrageous widebody kit. But that is not all. Because the CGI expert is proud of his new background achievements, he wanted the share the picture reel ahead of the morphing that will get us 100% focused on the “twisted” alterations.
As far as the options are concerned, there are a couple out on the table already. One would be a rather traditional Time Attack version, which frankly does not sound that enticing given the drifting focus of the real-world Hoonicorn. Instead, the second one has the potential to be outrageously cool as it would involve an off-road ethos.
We vote for the latter, especially after seeing the neatly “freshened up” 2022 Ford Bronco ramp truck and its carbon-fiber Hot Rod predecessor from the other day!
