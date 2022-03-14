Toyota Sequoia Coupe Might Turn Out the BMW X6 Laughingstock of Lexus LX 600s

Just like popular wisdom, studies also found out that truck-based SUVs with Japanese DNA are among the most reliable vehicles on the U.S. market right now. So, is there logic behind messing up with the recipe?
Toyota has already stirred controversy with its decision not to bring to North America its all-new Toyota Land Cruiser J300 series. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives in the form of the equally all-new 2023 Sequoia or Lexus LX 600. Not to mention the Tundra pickup truck.
Alas, someone has decided to alter the right course of action and transform the 2023 Sequoia into a premium-focused Coupe-SUV type. With laughable results, if our own two cents are allowed to chime in. Luckily, this is just the imagination of a virtual artist better known as superrenderscars on social media running wild in the wrong three-row SUV direction.
As such, no real-world 2023 Toyota Sequoia were harmed. And they are only the digital BMW X6 laughingstock of their peers. The probable idea was to CGI sketch a nimbler truck-based SUV that kept its super-boxy front and got a sporty interpretation of the rear. Naturally, this has started a controversy among the channel’s fans. And, of course, most of the reaction was negative.
However, that does not mean it was 100%. Instead, some believe the Sequoia looks better like this. And even supported the idea of more coupe-SUVs in our lives. This does present a practical problem. Toyota has marketed their 2023 Sequoia through the brand’s three-row SUV heritage. And there is clearly barely any virtual space for kids in the second row, let alone fitting the third one!
Frankly, even a BMW X6 would probably belly-up peal at the sight of something like this. Not to mention the luxurious Lexus LX 600. Or the people who wanted a Land Cruiser in the driveway and instead must settle for a Sequoia, an LX, or a Tundra. They would probably just say the Capstone is more than premium enough for them.
Alas, someone has decided to alter the right course of action and transform the 2023 Sequoia into a premium-focused Coupe-SUV type. With laughable results, if our own two cents are allowed to chime in. Luckily, this is just the imagination of a virtual artist better known as superrenderscars on social media running wild in the wrong three-row SUV direction.
As such, no real-world 2023 Toyota Sequoia were harmed. And they are only the digital BMW X6 laughingstock of their peers. The probable idea was to CGI sketch a nimbler truck-based SUV that kept its super-boxy front and got a sporty interpretation of the rear. Naturally, this has started a controversy among the channel’s fans. And, of course, most of the reaction was negative.
However, that does not mean it was 100%. Instead, some believe the Sequoia looks better like this. And even supported the idea of more coupe-SUVs in our lives. This does present a practical problem. Toyota has marketed their 2023 Sequoia through the brand’s three-row SUV heritage. And there is clearly barely any virtual space for kids in the second row, let alone fitting the third one!
Frankly, even a BMW X6 would probably belly-up peal at the sight of something like this. Not to mention the luxurious Lexus LX 600. Or the people who wanted a Land Cruiser in the driveway and instead must settle for a Sequoia, an LX, or a Tundra. They would probably just say the Capstone is more than premium enough for them.