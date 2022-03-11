This Full Carbon Fiber C8 Chevy Corvette Looks Surreal. We Assure You, It Is Not

While everyone (well, at least GM fans) is eagerly expecting the world-record FPC C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 to hit the market, its Stingray sibling continues to mesmerize. Both in the real and virtual worlds.
However, sometimes these two realms collide and manage to create something truly special. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, has decided to mesmerize us with yet another CGI-to-reality project. Although we have no idea if he participated as a visualization author or as the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs, he does mention this was one of the “most badass C8 projects” he was part of.
And while pixel masters do tend to exaggerate stuff because of their flamboyant imagination, we have to agree with Musa on this one. So, we welcome his throwback look with open arms, and naturally also embedded below a few beauty shots of the full carbon fiber C8 monster from the owner’s social media realm. Just for good measure, and to be able to ogle at will...
Interestingly, the real-world photos and videos do not make this rad Corvette enough justice. The C8 looks subdued, and one might easily glance and miss the unique aftermarket goodies if not paying enough attention. Luckily, we have the CGI expert’s clean-slate look at the transformation. And the Chevy obviously deserves the virtual artist’s desire to meet this “bad boy” at the next SEMA Show outing...
Until then, all we can do is marvel at the idea. And understand that it should not come as a surprise. Time and again we have mused how the C8 has turned out as one of the best-ever blank canvas for anyone to make it their own. Additionally, the C8’s reinvention allows it to go head-to-head with Euro supercars... So, why not fully bespoke exotics, also? Probably, they would lose the car beauty pageant!
