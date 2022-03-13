2024 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Gets Unofficial Sporty Refresh, Still ICE-Powered

Right now, General Motors aficionados with a taste for crossover SUVs are debating whether or not to abandon the boat, considering the recent 2024 Equinox EV and Blazer SS EV announcements. No worries, the upgraded Tahoe remains an ICE affair. At least virtually.
After premiering the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and showing off the 2024 Equinox EV crossover SUV, the GM subsidiary was running a tick. They also said that a 2024 Blazer EV is coming, but without actually presenting any photos or even small hints in the form of teasers.
That issue had been addressed just recently with the 2024 Blazer SS in EV form that was teased on social media. Alas, people are not exactly ecstatic about seeing a battery-powered Super Sport arrive on the market in about two years from now. And it is not necessarily because of the EV switch, but rather the unimpressive treatment bestowed upon the current Blazer.
Luckily, SUV enthusiasts still have the mighty Tahoe and Suburban if the larger Traverse does not tick the right full-size boxes either. And, of course, the model will soon be up for a quick refresh – sometime around the 2024 model year, according to the rumor mill. But that MY has become a bit of an EV punching bag as of late, so people might start worrying about the fate of the Tahoe as well.
As far as the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media is concerned, we need not raise our pulses. And the pixel master quickly gave us some CGI food for thought in the form of the facelifted 2024 Tahoe full-size SUV. Seen in RST trim and from behind, just to make sure we see the left and right dual exhaust pipes and sigh in relief.
Even better, the CGI expert promises more POVs are coming soon, logically of the front end and interior variety...
