GMC Canyon Turns Into Feisty Modern-Day GMC Jimmy, Shames Chevy's Blazer SS EV

Mere hours after GM teased the impending arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS in EV form, a debate is already raging. Will the crossover SUV become a worthy Tesla rival or bring more shame to the nameplate?
No need to take our word for granted. Just check out the social media reaction for GM’s teaser of the upcoming Chevy Blazer SS with a battery pack under the floor (of the Ultium variety, most likely). And it will be adamantly clear the rumored Cadillac Lyriq path might stir huge controversies. Basically, everyone has frowned the modern Blazer is but a pale shadow of its K5 former self.
Naturally, automotive virtual artists have been quick to act upon the novelty and rush to make amends. Even in EV form, as Jim – the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media – did, by trying to mix the Chevy Silverado RST EV with a full-size two-door SUV body. Well, at least Chevy fans have something of a Blazer nature to discuss.
GMC Jimmy enthusiasts, on the other hand, did not even get a revival. So, they need to rely on the used car market for squeaky clean restorations and enhancements. Or just wait for the aftermarket world to play with the GMC Sierra 1500 and give it a closed-off SUV body. But wait, what about the compact/mid-size S-15/T-15 counterpart of the S-10/T-10 Chevy Blazer? Would it become a better candidate for reinvention?
For sure, if we are to believe the CGI expert who continued the Blazer line of thought with a GMC Canyon-based morphing into an all-new GMC Jimmy. Well, that one quickly stirred the pot with many of the channel’s fans. So, they naturally started imagining additional CGI outcomes: ZR2, 6.2-liter V8, and more.
All fine by us. But it might not have been what the virtual artist intended in the first place. Perhaps he just imagined a hunkered-down, sporty GMC Jimmy based off the Canyon to show GM the proper route it should have taken before trying to be all sustainable with a 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV...
Naturally, automotive virtual artists have been quick to act upon the novelty and rush to make amends. Even in EV form, as Jim – the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media – did, by trying to mix the Chevy Silverado RST EV with a full-size two-door SUV body. Well, at least Chevy fans have something of a Blazer nature to discuss.
GMC Jimmy enthusiasts, on the other hand, did not even get a revival. So, they need to rely on the used car market for squeaky clean restorations and enhancements. Or just wait for the aftermarket world to play with the GMC Sierra 1500 and give it a closed-off SUV body. But wait, what about the compact/mid-size S-15/T-15 counterpart of the S-10/T-10 Chevy Blazer? Would it become a better candidate for reinvention?
For sure, if we are to believe the CGI expert who continued the Blazer line of thought with a GMC Canyon-based morphing into an all-new GMC Jimmy. Well, that one quickly stirred the pot with many of the channel’s fans. So, they naturally started imagining additional CGI outcomes: ZR2, 6.2-liter V8, and more.
All fine by us. But it might not have been what the virtual artist intended in the first place. Perhaps he just imagined a hunkered-down, sporty GMC Jimmy based off the Canyon to show GM the proper route it should have taken before trying to be all sustainable with a 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV...