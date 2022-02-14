Chevrolet Shakes the Super Bowl LVI With a Surprising Sopranos-Themed Ad

This year’s Super Bowl marked Chevrolet’s return to the Big Game after seven years of hiatus with the hit ad “New Generation.” The 60-second commercial recreates the opening scene from The Sopranos TV show, but instead of Tony Soprano driving his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, we see his daughter, Meadow, in a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Times change and so do people, but good things will always stay with us no matter what. The Sopranos is one of those immortal TV series that will continue to inspire people for generations to come. Although Chevrolet did not play in the Super Bowl, it won the game with a reboot of the opening scene from the Sopranos.
The commercial includes many of the scenes in the original introduction, which showed Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) driving from Manhattan to his home in New Jersey. Instead of Tony Soprano, the commercial shows his daughter Meadow (played by Jamie-Lynn Siegler) driving the same route. Of course, Meadow's lollipop replaces Tony's iconic cigar. Like a true EV owner, Meadow plugs the Silverado into a charger before greeting her brother AJ Soprano (Robert Iler).
The ad remains true to the original Sopranos introduction sequence. After all, the spot was directed by the show’s creator, David Chase, with the assistance of Phil Abraham, director of photography for “The Sopranos” original title sequence. The commercial also features the original theme song of the show, “Woke Up This Morning” by British band Alabama 3.
Chevrolet strikes gold on so many levels with this simple and powerful ad. First, the commercial caters to the fans of The Sopranos, connecting them with the most promising product in Chevrolet’s lineup. Then we have Tony Soprano’s kids continuing his legacy while sticking with the Chevrolet brand. The ad ends with the message “The first-ever, all-electric Chevy Silverado. A whole new truck for a whole new generation,” making the case for the commercial’s title.
The surprising “New Generation” commercial came out of nowhere during the Super Bowl. GM ran its own commercial starring actor and comedian Mike Myers as Dr. Evil in a spot inspired by Austin Powers Trilogy, another movie success from the past.
