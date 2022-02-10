GM Employs Dr. Evil for Super Bowl Ad, People Are Loving It

Some might find it a little strange that GM resorted to characters in a movie that aired almost twenty years ago for their 2022 Super Bowl commercial. And yet, there is something lovely about Dr. Evil’s pinky featuring in a GM Ultium ad.
GM started teasing their Super Bowl ad a few days back and now they showed us a 90-second teaser of the commercial that will air on Sunday. Just as before, GM kept their “Everybody In” message to promote the EV lineup.
This year, though, “everybody” includes the villains from the Austin Powers franchise, somehow persuaded that they need to save the world using GM’s Ultium tech. That way, they would not be the “number-two” threat to our planet, behind climate change.
Of course, being #2 is definitely wrong, as Dr. Evil (or better Dr. EV-il) puts it, and GM might know a thing or two about that. GM navigated some rough waters in 2021, especially as the Chevrolet Bolt turned to ashes, but went even stronger on the other side.
GM’s CEO Mary Barra vowed to conquer the world with the new Ultium platform and announced huge investments in production facilities for electric vehicles and Li-Ion batteries.
GM’s campaign is aptly titled “Everybody In: Dr. EV-il” and features Mike Myers as basically himself (kidding). He is joined by Rob Lowe as Number Two, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, and Seth Green as Scott Evil.
GM did a very good job at building momentum for the final ad that will air during the Super Bowl. This started with intros for every villain starring in the commercial and went all the way up to the “EV Meets Evil | #EVerybodyin” 30 seconds ad featuring all of them together.
There is also a 90-second version that you can watch below, but we strongly encourage you to go to GM’s YouTube channel and see all of them, because they are so funny. The only thing we can say is that we can’t wait to see the real thing on Sunday.
This year, though, “everybody” includes the villains from the Austin Powers franchise, somehow persuaded that they need to save the world using GM’s Ultium tech. That way, they would not be the “number-two” threat to our planet, behind climate change.
Of course, being #2 is definitely wrong, as Dr. Evil (or better Dr. EV-il) puts it, and GM might know a thing or two about that. GM navigated some rough waters in 2021, especially as the Chevrolet Bolt turned to ashes, but went even stronger on the other side.
GM’s CEO Mary Barra vowed to conquer the world with the new Ultium platform and announced huge investments in production facilities for electric vehicles and Li-Ion batteries.
GM’s campaign is aptly titled “Everybody In: Dr. EV-il” and features Mike Myers as basically himself (kidding). He is joined by Rob Lowe as Number Two, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, and Seth Green as Scott Evil.
GM did a very good job at building momentum for the final ad that will air during the Super Bowl. This started with intros for every villain starring in the commercial and went all the way up to the “EV Meets Evil | #EVerybodyin” 30 seconds ad featuring all of them together.
There is also a 90-second version that you can watch below, but we strongly encourage you to go to GM’s YouTube channel and see all of them, because they are so funny. The only thing we can say is that we can’t wait to see the real thing on Sunday.