BMW's Big Game Ad Gets Zeus and Hera in a Car, Brings Arnold and Salma Together

BMW has revealed its Super Bowl for this year, and it stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek. While it was teased last week, the 60-second ad is different from the teaser, which was just there to get everyone in the mood for another cool commercial.
While it may not be a tear-jerker, like Kia's robodog spot is, it does manage to amuse and entertain. The minute-long ad will air during the third commercial break of the first quarter of the game, set for February 13, 2022. This year's Big Game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the home of the Chargers and Rams.
The new advertisement that BMW will debut has been conceived by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and it was directed by two-time Oscar-Nominated Writer and Director Bryan Buckley. He was dubbed King of the Super Bowl by the New York Times after he had directed over 65 commercials for The Big Game since 2000.
While the ad stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, it also features Salma Hayek Pinault as Hera, Queen of the gods in Greek mythology. In the spot, the two are retired in Palm Springs, California.
Retirement can become real monotonous, real quick, and this gets worse for Greek gods. Fortunately, BMW's all-new iX comes into play. While it may be a cliché, Eddy Grant's Electric Avenue starts playing. We found it to be amusing on the first watch, as the legendary Arnold manages to make everything he touches better.
It is worth noting that this is the first-ever Super Bowl spot for Salma Hayek Pinault, and this commercial is also the first aired on a national (well, international if you count YouTube) channel to bring Hayek and Schwarzenegger together.
In case you have been living under a rock and just found an Internet connection at hand, you should know that the 2022 Super Bowl will be a face-off between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. As usual, there will be a pregame show, a halftime show, and there will be commercials aired during the Big Game.
