Arnold Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon Crashes Into Prius and Porsche Cayenne, One Injured

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently been involved in a serious crash in Los Angeles, as his GMC Yukon ended up hitting three other cars at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.
Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt, but a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The GMC Yukon belonging to the movie star hit a red Toyota Prius that was making a u-turn. After crashing into the Prius and rolling up onto its top, the SUV eventually ended up hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another nearby vehicle.
The aftermath of the collision shows the GMC Yukon damaged in the rear side, most likely after rolling over the Prius, and with the airbags deployed.
However, Schwarzenegger wasn’t injured, and he even got out of the vehicle to check the condition of the woman. The actor then stayed at the scene, waiting for the police and the ambulance to take the injured woman to the hospital.
The LAPD explained that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have caused the accident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine what exactly happened. Nobody received a ticket so far, and it’s not known who’s at fault for the crash and whether Schwarzenegger was speeding or not.
Jake Steinfeld (you know him from Body By Jake) was seen close to Schwarzenegger when the former California governor was talking to the police. However, it’s not known if he was in the same car with him or whether he was driving another car involved in the accident.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is known as a huge fan of big cars, and this time, it looks like this passion really paid off, as the Yukon clearly proved strong in the collision.
Back in 2019, Arnie showed up behind the wheel of an electric Hummer, while earlier this week, it’s been rumored The Terminator checked out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
