All About Christmas Spirit: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes to Homeless Vets

Christmas is about giving and enjoying it with our close ones. Renowned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to celebrate with more people than just his family and donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans.
Austrian-born actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also had two terms as the governor of California, doesn’t think twice when it comes to helping people. And he made Christmas more enjoyable for people without shelter, because he personally invested to build 25 tiny homes, which amounted to $250,000. After they were completed, he donated them to homeless people and their animals.
He shared a video on Instagram showing him wearing a signature leather jacket with an American flag patch, as he visited the tiny homes. Inside, there’s a single bed, and enough space to walk around and put your belongings. They also come with electricity, heating, and air conditioning.
About his donation, the 74-year-old wrote on his social media: “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”
His son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also joined him and donated MOSH protein bars to veterans, which is the company he co-founded. In a short video where he gave a tour of the tiny homes, he also added that he is “really proud” of his dad.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is himself a veteran, as when he turned 18, he served in his native Austria's armed forces. He added: "It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me." Talk about Christmas magic.
