This Rocket Shoots Bouncy Cameras to Take Selfies of Landing on the Moon

5 Internet Find of the Day: 1979 Excalibur Roadster Series III Up for Grabs

3 This 1979 Excalibur Series III Phaeton Is More Appropriate for the Roaring '20s

2 1 of One Customs Mid-Engine V8 Powered Excalibur Truck Is a Monster in Shining Armor

1 Exclusive Interview With the Man Who Hand-Built Excalibur, the Mid-Engine Super Truck

It Doesn't Get Cooler Than Arnold Schwarzenegger Driving an Excalibur

During one of his outings, Arnold Schwarzenegger showed it doesn’t get cooler than this, as the actor drove an Excalibur on the streets of Los Angeles while smoking a cigar. 6 photos



One thing you might not know about him is that he is passionate about cars. He likes a variety of models, from off-roaders like the Hummer H2, a brand he’s been seen driving on numerous occasions, to Bentleys and even Bugattis. But the one we will focus on right now is the latest he flaunted on the streets of Los Angeles: an Excalibur.



The actor was casually cool as he sat behind the wheel of the classic car, wearing a brown leather jacket with the state flag on the chest and the American flag on his left arm. A picture of a true American citizen, he rounded up the look with a cigar.



Sitting among many classics in the actor's collection, this



Although it has a 1930s vibe, the Excalibur isn’t as old as it seems. The model entered production in 1965, with a vision to create a rendition of the 1928 Mercedes-Benz SSK.



In total, Studebaker completed around 3,500 vehicles in total, all produced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Originally, it was powered by the same Chevrolet 327 engine shared with the Corvette, which offered 295 horsepower (300 ps) in a body that weighed 2,100 pounds (950 kg). It had an acceleration from zero to 60 (0-96 kph) in less than six seconds, with a top speed projected at 134 mph (216 kph).



The Excalibur confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger is as cool as he's always been. Hasta la vista, Excalibur! We really can't wait to see you again.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Hills Car Club Inc. (@beverlyhillscarclub) Arnold Schwarzenegger has turned 74, but the Austria-born actor's name is still iconic in the field of action movies and bodybuilding. Besides his successful acting career and fitness journey, Schwarzenegger also managed to get two terms as the Governor of California. And he did not sleep on his laurels.One thing you might not know about him is that he is passionate about cars. He likes a variety of models, from off-roaders like the Hummer H2, a brand he’s been seen driving on numerous occasions, to Bentleys and even Bugattis. But the one we will focus on right now is the latest he flaunted on the streets of Los Angeles: an Excalibur.The actor was casually cool as he sat behind the wheel of the classic car, wearing a brown leather jacket with the state flag on the chest and the American flag on his left arm. A picture of a true American citizen, he rounded up the look with a cigar.Sitting among many classics in the actor's collection, this Excalibur seems to be the one Schwarzenegger says "I'll be back" to most often. His every outing turns heads on the streets of LA.Although it has a 1930s vibe, the Excalibur isn’t as old as it seems. The model entered production in 1965, with a vision to create a rendition of the 1928 Mercedes-Benz SSK.In total, Studebaker completed around 3,500 vehicles in total, all produced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Originally, it was powered by the same Chevrolet 327 engine shared with the Corvette, which offered 295 horsepower (300 ps) in a body that weighed 2,100 pounds (950 kg). It had an acceleration from zero to 60 (0-96 kph) in less than six seconds, with a top speed projected at 134 mph (216 kph).The Excalibur confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger is as cool as he's always been. Hasta la vista, Excalibur! We really can't wait to see you again.