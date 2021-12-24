Minimalism Meets Modern in Smart and Flexible Cabin One Tiny Home

Available in different floor plans and models, Cabin Spacey’s tiny homes are flexible enough to serve a variety of purposes. Whether you choose to use them as your holiday retreat or main residence, these modular houses can adapt to meet your every need and can be assembled anywhere you want.
The Cabin One Minimal House is the company’s most affordable tiny house, although it's still quite pricey. It was designed with three main priorities in mind: to be user-friendly, comfortable, and high-quality.
With a length of 11.2 m (36.7 ft) and a width of 3.43 m (11 ft), the tiny house offers 25 sq meters (270 sq ft) of living space, because the designers prioritized features over square feet. But even so, thanks to the large windows and the interior design with a big sliding door on the side, you get a feeling of spaciousness.
The Cabin One comes pre-wired for lighting, offers heated floors, and has a timber frame construction, cellulose insulation, oak flooring, and large, panoramic wood-aluminum windows. A photovoltaic system covers approximately 60 percent of the energy requirements according to the manufacturer, so the house has to draw the remaining power from the local infrastructure. You can also opt for an off-grid package if you don’t want to rely on conventional energy and water.
As far as the layout of the Cabin One goes, there’s an elevated 1.8 x 2 m (5.9 x 6.5 ft) double bed in the middle of the house, with plenty of storage space underneath and around it, while the bathroom and kitchen with dining area are located on its sides.
Built using sustainable materials, this modular house can be customized according to the customer’s taste. The Cabin One is a prefabricated construction and can be transported as a unit, being delivered by crane.
With this minimal house being a modular one, you can opt for different packages, adding additional units to the basic module, to create your personal design, fully equipping the kitchen or the rest of the living space. Cabin Spacey teamed up with several companies in Berlin that specialize in making sustainable furniture tailored for small spaces so customers can opt for its Furniture to Go packages.
You can also turn the Cabin One into a smart home by opting for the company’s portfolio of hi-tech solutions, from presence and motion sensors to keyless access into the house and more.
The Cabin One Minimal House starts at approximately $120,000, with this being the most affordable option from Cabin Spacey. Their priciest model is the Cabin Suite, which starts at around $214,000.
