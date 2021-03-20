Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Best to Fight Off an Alien Invasion, Poll Shows

Here’s How You Can Crash a Gemballa Mirage Into 5 Cars and Have the Case Dropped

I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve. https://t.co/RiBtNmWtVi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2021 Some 2,000 grown people believe that actors are better world leaders than actual politicians, and would make better fits to fight off a theoretical alien invasion . This the main finding of a recent poll conducted by One Poll in the UK and commissioned by TV channel Blaze, Deadline reports.At the top of the list is the man whose social media bio boast “I killed the Predator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger. The fact that the famous actor has experience as a politician, since he served as Governor of California, probably weighed heavier in the balance for him with responders, the media outlet notes.Otherwise, the top 20 list of public figures most likely to save our planet in an alien invasion is packed with celebrities. Will Smith landed at number two, somehow predictably. Also predictably, Bruce Willis , Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Gillian Anderson made the cut, while least expected appearances include Sir David Attenborough and Piers Morgan. One could smooth-talk the aliens and the other would rant them away.Actual politicians Brits think could cut it include former POTUS Donald Trump, who landed on the eighth position, current VP Kamala Harris at 19 and current POTUS Joe Biden at the bottom of the list, on the 20th spot. The results of the poll show just how much faith regular people have in politicians, a spokesperson for Blaze says.“Arnold Schwarzenegger is a strong choice for dealing with an alien invasion , bearing in mind he’s not only a screen action hero but was also Governor of California,” the spokesperson explains. “Although it’s worrying to see that so many celebrities with fictional alien experience are considered by many to be better candidates than our current crop of world leaders.”For what it’s worth, if the aliens come, Arnold is ready.