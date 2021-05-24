Marvel Eternals Trailer Asks the Avengers Question Everyone Feared

The moment all superhero movies fans have been waiting for is finally here. The maker of all things superhero of the past decade, Marvel, let loose the trailer for Eternals, the epic opening salvo of what is expected to become the evolution of the Marvel Universe.
As all of you reading this already know, the Marvel superhero world as we all know it ended with 2019’s Avengers Endgame, the death of Iron Man, the retirement (sort of) of Captain America, and the elimination of the main reason the Avengers finally assembled. The flick was the culmination of ten years or so of hard work leading up to an epic battle between Earth’s mightiest and the scourge of the Universe, Thanos.
For all intents and purposes, the Marvel Universe, with its weird, yet seemingly consistent blend between the power of modern-day (and future) technology, magic and unexplained mutant powers, went down with these main characters. Yet the Avengers continue to live on (separate, for now, some in standalone origin movies, others in dedicated series), and the world will probably need them to come together one more time in the near future.
At least this is what we’re led to believe by the Eternals trailer. Aside for treating us with the first glimpse of this new Universe, and characters portrayed by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, or Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame, we also get a hint that the Avengers might need to assemble again, and they might need a new leader.
That’s right, the question that has been haunting all Marvel fans for close to two years has been asked: now that both Steve Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who’s gonna lead he Avengers?
You can hear the question being spoken at the end of the trailer, and we also get an answer. It comes from Ikaris (Richard Madden), who hints he could assume the role, to the general amusement of every other Eternal present.
But really. Is there any replacement in that role for Iron Man? Or was your Avenger leader of choice Captain America?
Marvel's Eternals is scheduled to hit theaters in November.
