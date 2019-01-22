Iron Man Comes to Europe Riding a £27,995 Hyundai Kona

autoevolution
At last year’s Comic-Con, Hyundai presented together with Marvel a specially-tweaked version of the Kona SUV, one they called Iron Man Edition.
The presentation of the model came shortly after the premiere of the Avengers Infinity Wars blockbuster and just before the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp, a movie that featured another of Hyundai’s cars, the Veloster.

At the time of the Kona Iron Man Edition presentation, Hyundai did mention there will be a limited run of the model, but it did not specify the markets where it will sell.

This week, news broke of the car getting ready to reach dealerships in the UK. As of the first day of March, the Kona Iron Man Edition will sell on the island for £27,995 on the road.

There are no technical upgrades made to the car, but the choice of visual modifications make the car unique in its family.

The most spectacular elements of the special edition are the custom daytime running lights that give out a unique lighting signature, meant to resemble Tony Stark’s facemask eyes. 

Only one exterior color will be available for the model, the Matte Grey. The roof is painted red and with an Iron Man mask sprayed on it. A unique V-shaped hood garnish, front bonnet Iron Man mask badging, and Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, together with the 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps round up the exterior look of the Kona.

On the inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel, and in the center a unique Iron Man shift lever knob sticks out. A special head up display and center stack feature the Iron Man visual graphics.

Otherwise, the Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition sports the usual standard equipment found on the Kona: keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen, emergency braking, blind spot detection, and Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

For the British market, only 300 units of the model will be made available.
