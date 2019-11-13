2020 Audi RS6 Avengers Makeovers Are Pretty Late

We think that Marvel's cinematic universe played a small part in making Audi into a cooler car brand. It all started over a decade ago with the first Iron Man movie, and since then, people have been imagining a connection between the franchise and these German cars.
Some Marvel movies weren't so good; some Audis sucked too. But the RS6 will probably never get to play a movie role since Marvel placed an emphasis on electric and is also winding down after the almost unmatchable scope of Endgame.
We're quietly excited about the next few movies, though, especially the one about a big, green layer lady. But it's the Avengers that have retired which form the basis for this set of renderings. Let's stark with the Hulk. It's green, it's a little purple and it will smash BMWs... hopefully... but probably not.
As many of you fellow nerds probably know, the Hulk was originally supposed to be gray. The contrast between the radioactive shade of his later-found green skin worked perfectly with purple pants for some reason. It's like an unofficial uniform. The two colors are complementary in that they sit opposite on the color wheel and sort of clash when fully saturated.
The Captain America RS6, also designed by Aksyonov Nikita, feels like an altogether more subtle combination. If we're not mistaken, the blue can also be confused with WW2 navy airplanes, so it's also like an army-style theme going on here. But would the Captain even be driving a German car? It feels a little out of character.
The same couldn't be said about Tony, who's been in love with Audis for a long time. That's why the Iron Man RS6 feels like the most natural combo. Gold wheels on a red car are actually quite the classy combo, with a hint of "hot rod." A fast wagon would feel like the natural move for him, now that he's got a family and all.
