Adorable Robo Dog Falls in Love With All-New Kia EV6 in Full 60-Second Super Bowl Spot

Earlier this week, Kia released a preview of its upcoming Super Bowl spot, featuring a cute robot dog, aka Robo Dog, with Bonnie Tyler’s hit song from 1983, Total Eclipse of The Heart, playing in the background. If you liked that teaser, then you’ll probably find the full 60-second spot really adorable.
Of course, this isn’t an ad for Robo Dog, but rather for the all-new and fully electric Kia EV6, the carmaker’s first-ever dedicated battery electric vehicle and the first of 11 all-new electrified models to be introduced globally by 2026 under the brand’s so-called Plan S strategy.
As far as Robo Dog is concerned, you can check out its “Turn Around Dance” on TikTok, or go for the QR Code-based augmented reality experience that allows users to search for adoptable animals in their local areas. Kia teamed up with the Petfinder foundation on this issue.
Let’s talk about the spot, which by the way is Kia’s 13th Super Bowl ad. It opens on Robo Dog, looking lonely in some electronics store, when suddenly it spots a “real” dog getting attention from an individual outside. Then it sees a young man unplug his Kia EV6 from a charging station and drive off. Fast forward a bit and Robo Dog is chasing after the EV6, leaping onto it from a great distance during its last moments of charge.
Fade to black, and suddenly his eyes begin to open thanks to the man having plugged him into the EV6, using the car’s onboard charger.
“The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and is the next step in our shift to electrification,” said Kia America marketing VP, Russell Wager. “To introduce over 100 million viewers to the Kia EV6, we wanted to juxtapose the future with the emotions we all know and understand today – the love that can be shared between a human and an animal.”
It’s just too bad Robo Dog isn’t real, but maybe that’s for the best right now, seen as how a real iteration of such a machine (sorry), would cost substantially more than the $299 price tag seen at the beginning of the clip. In reality, it would probably cost thousands of dollars.
As far as Robo Dog is concerned, you can check out its “Turn Around Dance” on TikTok, or go for the QR Code-based augmented reality experience that allows users to search for adoptable animals in their local areas. Kia teamed up with the Petfinder foundation on this issue.
Let’s talk about the spot, which by the way is Kia’s 13th Super Bowl ad. It opens on Robo Dog, looking lonely in some electronics store, when suddenly it spots a “real” dog getting attention from an individual outside. Then it sees a young man unplug his Kia EV6 from a charging station and drive off. Fast forward a bit and Robo Dog is chasing after the EV6, leaping onto it from a great distance during its last moments of charge.
Fade to black, and suddenly his eyes begin to open thanks to the man having plugged him into the EV6, using the car’s onboard charger.
“The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and is the next step in our shift to electrification,” said Kia America marketing VP, Russell Wager. “To introduce over 100 million viewers to the Kia EV6, we wanted to juxtapose the future with the emotions we all know and understand today – the love that can be shared between a human and an animal.”
It’s just too bad Robo Dog isn’t real, but maybe that’s for the best right now, seen as how a real iteration of such a machine (sorry), would cost substantially more than the $299 price tag seen at the beginning of the clip. In reality, it would probably cost thousands of dollars.