BMW Turned Schwarzenegger Into Zeus for a Super Bowl Ad

BMW USA is preparing for the Super Bowl with an ad for… Another ad? Well, yes. If they meant to get their fans excited for something new, they managed to do exactly that.
Curiosity poured over social media channels and forums after the short video was published on YouTube.
In the clip we can see Arnold Schwarzenegger in a coffee shop asking for a latte. The drink has a name written on it and it is Zeus. Dressed appropriately for the occasion, the Greek god of lightning is getting his much-needed caffeine. This might be a sign that he has some work to do.
The former governor of California then takes its coffee and simply leaves. The acting barista was surely impressed, but we have to wonder now: what`s all this for? The search for an answer began.
After browsing more YouTube and Instagram we found out that Salma Hayek will join Arnold Schwarzenegger in this Super Bowl commercial as well. The actress even spills some of the news. She confirms that the new ad will feature the new iX. It`s the first time Salma Hayek has worked with BMW and she will play the role of Hera – the goddess of women, marriage, family and childbirth.
Taking all of this into consideration, we can see that BMW USA wants to point out that the new iX is suitable for families, no matter how big or ambitious they are.
Moreover, BMW USA may be trying to show off the iX M60 specifically. This all-electric iX SUV (which the Germans call SAV) is built on a completely new platform and has very efficient motors, new materials, new interior design, a controversial look and enough power to move almost anything. This M60 version of the iX boasts no less than 1.100 Nm (811 ft-lb) of torque and can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. The range is quoted officially at 566 km (351 mi).
Now, we`re curious. Will Zeus and Hera get along in this Super Bowl ad or will they drive different versions of the same vehicle? Remains to be seen!
