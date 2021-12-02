World of Tanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up for the Holiday Ops Celebrations

It’s that time of the year when World of Tanks players are given a chance to pick up their favorite war vehicles and cosmetics at reduced prices. The Holiday Ops 2022 kicking off this month brings some of the best specials, events, discounts, and offers of the year.
Over the coming weeks, World of Tanks players can expect lots of events, including Legend of the Hunter Challenger, fresh Advent Calendar offers, 12 Days of Tankmas, Holiday Ops 2022, Top of the Three vehicles, classic weekend specials, and much more.
To celebrate of upcoming Holiday Ops 2022, World of Tanks teamed up with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. One of the most requested Hollywood stars by the World of Tanks community, Arnie is joining the massively multiplayer online game, but not as many would expect.
The trailer Wargaming dropped today tells the story of Little Johnny and his letter, which reached its destination after nearly 30 years. Arnold receives the message after three decades and decides to get to his choppa and go visit Little Johnny. The trailer shows what happens when he arrives, so make sure to watch it.
Holiday Ops is one of the biggest World of Tanks events happening throughout the festive season and the New Year. During the event, players are tasked with adorning a special in-game village with a massive collection of decorations and other items of various styles.
The more decorations are added to the village, the faster the level will increase and the higher the chance players will be rewarded with various in-game goodies.
Meanwhile, Wargaming announced that it’s bringing back YouTube Milestone Giveaways, which means World of Tanks will be able to unlock three Standard Codes, plus two special Festive Joker Codes with some nice rewards hidden in random YouTube videos, so be on the lookout for those throughout December.
To celebrate of upcoming Holiday Ops 2022, World of Tanks teamed up with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. One of the most requested Hollywood stars by the World of Tanks community, Arnie is joining the massively multiplayer online game, but not as many would expect.
The trailer Wargaming dropped today tells the story of Little Johnny and his letter, which reached its destination after nearly 30 years. Arnold receives the message after three decades and decides to get to his choppa and go visit Little Johnny. The trailer shows what happens when he arrives, so make sure to watch it.
Holiday Ops is one of the biggest World of Tanks events happening throughout the festive season and the New Year. During the event, players are tasked with adorning a special in-game village with a massive collection of decorations and other items of various styles.
The more decorations are added to the village, the faster the level will increase and the higher the chance players will be rewarded with various in-game goodies.
Meanwhile, Wargaming announced that it’s bringing back YouTube Milestone Giveaways, which means World of Tanks will be able to unlock three Standard Codes, plus two special Festive Joker Codes with some nice rewards hidden in random YouTube videos, so be on the lookout for those throughout December.