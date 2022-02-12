Super Bowl LVI Is Not Only About Bengals vs Rams, But Hip-Hop and Chevy Impalas Too

The Super Bowl is called the "big game" for a reason, but this year's LVI event is not only big; it's the biggest of its kind held in the U.S. since the health crisis started.
With ticket prices ranging between $4,000 and almost 50 grand, on-site spectators await adequate treatment. Apart from the game, they need to be entertained at half-time. So Pepsi took care of that and invited five hip-hop artists to perform on stage: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will try their best to keep people standing.
They'll probably arrive in style for the big event, and we saw a glimpse of that in related Pepsi ad. Since we're autoevolution, we traced some of the vehicles shown in the clip, and decided to bring them under the spotlight for a few minutes. Here they are.
To get the obvious out of the way, the fastest vehicle shown is the Boeing aircraft that brings Dr. Dre and Eminem from Detroit to L.A. At the opposite end of fastness, Kendrick Lamar can ride on his custom bicycle, also winning the "eco" award.
Mills had the car go through a complete makeover that included an engine swap. Now, under the hood there is no longer the original 348 Tri-power, but a 383 stroker with Billet Specialties shiny valve covers. The powerplant received a March Performance serpentine kit, an Edelbrock intake, and a Holly 750 double-pump carburetor, apart from the performance air-cleaner and the aluminum radiator.
The changes didn't stop there since the main goal was to cut the car and make it an awesome lowrider. So, we now have shortened racing axles and Mach III springs. MacGuyver installed cross-drilled rotors in all corners and ABS power electric boosters to stop the car. As for the lowriding abilities, the custom carmaker employed a four-pump setup with hard lines pushing 8" cylinders at the front and 14" in the rear. The system is powered by eight Optima batteries and controlled via a six-switches panel carefully hidden in the red interior cabin.
Snoop Dog drove this black car with red stripes for the Pepsi commercial. Of course, the 180 degrees turn on three wheels is a CGI, but the car can perform such three-wheel twists. Ok, maybe not that sharp, but still...
Apart from this iconic lowrider, we seen another '59 silver Impala. The same nameplate is sported by another silver car, which is a 1964 example. This is a subtle reminder of a 1992 Dr. Dre song named "Let me ride," where the hero-vehicle is also a '64 Impala. We don't know for sure what the car in the video has under the hood, but we know that it's a lowrider as well, and that Dr. Dre is known as a big fan of these awesome cars.
Moving on to the last car in the commercial, that's Mary J. Blige's Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. We just hope it's not one affected by the carmaker's recall, but if it's built between October 18th, 2020, and November 30th, 2021, she should call Bugatti since there is a risk of injuries due to the rear tires. The Chiron Super Sport can do a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) run in 2.3 seconds, as Mat Watson from carwow found, and if pressed hard, it can reach up to 273 mph (440 kph). Still, not as fast as the Boeing 767 used by Eminem to travel to L.A., which can fly at a cruising speed of over 800 kph (497 mph).
this time is a 1967 MY. As it seems, Chevrolet is well represented at Super Bowl 56, not with current or future electric vehicles, but with the forever-glamorous Impala loved by many artists, and not only them.
