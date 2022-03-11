Rad Honda Civic Has GTI Vibes and “Longhorn” Pipe, Porsche Engine in the Back

With a legacy stemming from 1972 to the present day across no less than eleven generations, Honda’s Civic is a true automotive legend. Both in the real world and across the restomod plains of the virtual realm.
While Honda's Civic Si just morphed into the production version of Acura's 2023 Integra in the real world, something interesting was also crossing the virtual realm. With a bit of a Euro twist and some luxury oomph. Just because there is nothing imagination cannot do...
Right now, everyone is going crazy – for all the right or wrong reasons – over the Honda Civic Si getting a five-door liftback tuxedo and calling itself the rightful heir to the Acura ILX sedan throne. Yep, it is 2023 Integra hype. A bit misdirected if you ask me. Or a couple of automotive virtual artists, it seems.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork and the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs is one of them. He is not only deeply passionate about everything digitally JDM but also truly obsessed with the older hatchback iterations of the Honda Civic series.
Now, it seems that someone else would make him utterly jealous. In the best possible way! London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is never afraid of stirring up the Hot Hatch pot. Or any other segment, for that matter. Alas, let us focus on his newest CGI project, which is the result of commissioned work that got twisted a little along the virtual way.
So, after it was done “a while ago,” this second-generation Honda Civic (1980-1983MY) probably asked for more attention from him. Naturally, CGI experts are not afraid to let their imagination work. Or, to run rampant, in this slammed, widebody restomod case. With reversed “longhorn” pipes upfront and possible VW Golf GTI vibes. However, the star attraction lies in the Hot Hatch back.
There, this artist somehow thought it would be fitting to match the Porsche-style wheels with an actual Porsche engine swap! And it did turn out to be glorious...
