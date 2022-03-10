2023 Acura Integra Announced, Old Name, Same Game

Acura has taken the wraps off the 2023 Integra, and while it s resurrects a classic name to apply to its compact car entry, this new model that replaces the ILX sedan is basically a repurposed Civic 5-door hatchback.
While it sports a distinctive nose that’s a more aggressive take on the Acura’s brand’s shield-shaped grille theme, from the rear, the new Integra bears more than a passing resemblance to its Honda Civic Hatchback cousin.
And for those looking for a return to the days of yore, when Integra boasted a Type R with its huge rear wing, you’ll have to wait. Admittedly, the 200 horsepower from the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine of the new Integra trumps the 195 horsepower of that older model, but keep in mind that the latest-generation Civic Type R put out 306 ponies.
Still, Acura is promising a modicum of spirited driving making make a 6-speed manual available in addition to the standard CVT automatic. Also adding enthusiast appeal is the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) that allows the driver to choose among Comfort, Normal and Sport modes, which alters throttle, CVT response and steering feel. An optional Adaptative Damper System also stiffens or softens the shocks in response to the selected driving mode.
With a starting price of around $30,000, buyers can expect the sort of amenities that come from a luxury brand. Integra is equipped with leatherette-clad heated front sport seats, a 10.2-inch digital instrument display along with a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Step-up options include a Technology package that has a larger 9-inch center touchscreen and a 5.3-inch head-up display. An A-Spec sport appearance package that features an upgrade from standard 17- to 18-inch alloy wheels, stainless steel pedals, red gauge indicators and contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, shifter and shifter boot.
Deliveries are expected to begin this spring with the first 500 reservations with a deposit eligible to receive a limited-edition Integra NFT.
