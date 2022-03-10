2023 Acura Integra Ditches Two Doors and Turbo Mill for Virtual Honda i-VTEC Life

They say that Acura’s fifth-generation Integra is nothing more than a Honda Civic Si with a premium badge, additional luxury perks, and a little more style. So, what can one do about that?
We are on the verge of the 2023 Acura Integra rebirth, in North America. The five-door liftback is now reaching the coveted pre-order status and it will not cost an arm and a leg. Being a twin of the Honda Civic Si has its benefits. Like access to the underrated 1.5-liter turbo mill.
However, there are also a few downsides. For example, the close relationship means Acura is getting dibs on the Integra name while Honda enthusiasts are looking at the Integra game from the sideline. That is not that big of a problem if you are an automotive virtual artist. After all, the 2023 Integra quickly morphed into a darling of pixel masters... Though not always for the right reasons.
Another example of someone who tried to make amends is Sugar Chow, the CGI expert better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. Fans of his social media reel know very well this is a virtual artist that is deeply passionate about “Touring the world!” Aka making everything a station wagon or Shooting Brake.
Alas, he is not obsessed, like others. So, he also dabbles with other body styles if they are enticing enough. Thus, he recently presented us with his vision for a reborn Honda Integra Type R that used the beloved three-door fastback coupe format instead of the family-oriented five-door setup. And he garnered a lot of praise and feedback.
So, we really should not be surprised that he followed up yet again with another Honda Integra three-door transformation. This time around, probably to give it a chance to shine in a Civic Si turbo crowd, the result has been swapped with a traditional VTEC-style engine. Completely wishful thinking, of course, in this forced induction age...
