Android Phones Can Now Pay for Parking Using Nothing But Voice Commands

In other words, if you have a mobile device running Google’s operating system, you can now pay for parking using nothing but voice commands.The experience is powered by Google Assistant, and right now, it’s limited to the United States. Furthermore, given it’s part of a partnership with ParkMobile, only some 400 cities in the country are supported, but the coverage could expand sooner rather than later with new locations.The whole thing works exactly as you’d expect it to work.After you park your car in one of the supported locations, just tell Google Assistant to pay for parking using a standard command like “Hey Google, pay for parking.” Google Assistant should then launch a quick wizard that will let you complete the payment.The digital assistant asks for a series of details such as the zone number, the license plate number, the parking duration, and the credit card it can use to complete the payment. The process takes place via Google Pay, so you must have a credit card enrolled in the app.Google Assistant also comes with a lineup of post-payment capabilities, so for example, you can ask the digital assistant to tell the parking status. This way, you can always be in the know with the remaining time, and if needed, to extend your booking, once again via Google Assistant.Unfortunately, this new experience is only limited to the United States, but there’s no doubt that at some point in the future, Google could also bring it to more locations across the world. Until this happens, everybody else must rely on more traditional ways to pay for parking.